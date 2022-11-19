Submit Release
AGFS ALERT: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of an Investigation into the Fairness of the Acquisition of AgroFresh Solutions, Inc. by Paine Schwartz Partners

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / November 18, 2022 / The following statement is being issued by Levi & Korsinsky, LLP:

To: All Persons or Entities who purchased AgroFresh Solutions, Inc. ("AgroFresh" or the "Company") AGFS stock prior to October 24, 2022.

You are hereby notified that Levi & Korsinsky, LLP has commenced an investigation into the fairness of the proposed acquisition of AgroFresh by Paine Schwartz Partners. Under the terms of the acquisition, holders of AgroFresh common stock will receive just $3.00 per share in cash in exchange for each share common stock.

To learn more about the action and your rights, go to:

https://www.zlk.com/mna2/agrofresh-solutions-inc-information-request-form

or contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. either via email at jlevi@levikorsinsky.com or by telephone at (212) 363-7500. There is no cost or obligation to you.

The AgroFresh merger investigation concerns whether the Board of AgroFresh has harmed stockholders by agreeing to enter into this transaction and whether all material facts have been properly disclosed to stockholders.

Levi & Korsinsky is a nationally recognized firm with offices in New York, Connecticut, California, and Washington, D.C. The firm's attorneys have extensive expertise in prosecuting securities litigation involving financial fraud, representing investors throughout the nation in securities lawsuits and have recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for aggrieved shareholders. For more information, please feel free to contact any of the attorneys listed below. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP
Joseph E. Levi, Esq.
55 Broadway, 10th Floor
New York, NY 10006
Tel: (212) 363-7500
Fax: (212) 363-7171
www.zlk.com

SOURCE: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP

View source version on accesswire.com:


https://www.accesswire.com/727087/AGFS-ALERT-Levi-Korsinsky-LLP-Reminds-Investors-of-an-Investigation-into-the-Fairness-of-the-Acquisition-of-AgroFresh-Solutions-Inc-by-Paine-Schwartz-Partners

