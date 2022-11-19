Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP, a Leading Securities Fraud Law Firm, Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of Rent the Runway, Inc. (RENT) Investors

Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP ("GPM"), a leading national shareholder rights law firm, announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed on behalf of investors who purchased or otherwise acquired Rent the Runway, Inc. ("RTR" or the "Company") RENT Class A common stock pursuant and/or traceable to the Company's October 2021 initial public offering ("IPO"). RTR investors have until January 13, 2023 to file a lead plaintiff motion.

If you suffered a loss on your RTR investments or would like to inquire about potentially pursuing claims to recover your loss under the federal securities laws, you can submit your contact information at www.glancylaw.com/cases/rent-the-runway-inc/. You can also contact Charles H. Linehan, of GPM at 310-201-9150, Toll-Free at 888-773-9224, or via email at shareholders@glancylaw.com to learn more about your rights.

In October 2021, RTR conducted its IPO, selling 17 million shares of Class A common stock at $21 per share.

On December 8, 2021, RTR announced its third quarter 2021 financial results, disclosing that the Company had suffered a quarterly net loss of $87.8 million while its fulfillment expenses had increased by 75% and its marketing expenses had increased from $1.4 million to $10.8 million. The Company also reported a deceleration in active subscriber growth.

Then, on April 13, 2022, RTR reported that its active subscribers had declined during fourth quarter 2021, while its fulfillment and marketing expenses remained elevated compared to historical trends.

Then, on September 12, 2022, RTR disclosed that it only had 124,131 active subscribers. The Company also announced a "restructuring plan" to reduce costs, which included a 24% workforce reduction.

On this news, RTR's stock price fell $1.91, or 38.7%, to close at $3.02 per share on September 13, 2022, thereby injuring investors.

By October 2022, the price of RTR Class A common stock had fallen below $2.00 per share, 90% below the IPO price.

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company's business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors: (1) that RTR was continuing to face extraordinary business headwinds, such as transportation headwinds and labor wage rate increases, from the COVID-19 pandemic; (2) that RTR's active subscriber enrollments had sharply decelerated from the growth trajectory represented in the Registration Statement and, as a result, the Company was several months away from approaching its pre-pandemic levels of active subscriptions; (3) that RTR needed to substantially increase marketing and advertising costs from historical figures in order to attempt to grow its active subscriber network; (4) that RTR was suffering from ballooning fulfillment and transportation costs; and (5) as a result, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

Follow us for updates on LinkedIn, Twitter, or Facebook.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired RTR Class A common stock pursuant and/or traceable to the IPO, you may move the Court no later than January 13, 2023 to ask the Court to appoint you as lead plaintiff. To be a member of the Class you need not take any action at this time; you may retain counsel of your choice or take no action and remain an absent member of the Class. If you wish to learn more about this action, or if you have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Charles Linehan, Esquire, of GPM, 1925 Century Park East, Suite 2100, Los Angeles California 90067 at 310-201-9150, Toll-Free at 888-773-9224, by email to shareholders@glancylaw.com, or visit our website at www.glancylaw.com. If you inquire by email please include your mailing address, telephone number and number of shares purchased.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221118005562/en/