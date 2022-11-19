DPS Cyber Security Crypto Recovery Firm simplifies the process for its clients of recovering their digital assets.

BERKELEY SQUARE, LONDON, UK, Nov. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DPS Cyber Security is now widely recognized as one of the best crypto investigation and recovery firms in the world. As part of its recent growth, the firm has introduced additional methods to assist customers who have either misplaced their cryptocurrency wallets or fallen victim to cybercrime.

Knowing the perpetrator is essential for retrieving stolen cryptocurrency. There's nowhere to go and no one to help if we don't have this data. As soon as a victim makes a report, a skilled cryptocurrency like DPS Cyber Security analyst will implement effective measures. Additionally, it teaches people how to recover stolen cryptocurrency back.



Lost cryptocurrency transaction tracking is also a part of its service offerings. It guarantees full restoration of all cryptocurrency exchanges. DPS Cyber Security's procedure for recovering stolen crypto varies from client to client, but often consists of the following steps:

Providing relevant information and supporting documents

Keeping tabs on the cryptocurrency and producing a detailed investigative report on the origin of the transaction and any potential wallets that may have been used.

Look into the businesses involved, the tools employed, and the digital traces left behind by the perpetrators.

Discover the Cryptocurrency by use of cutting-edge cybersecurity tools, digital forensics, and digital location techniques.

DPS has also collaborated with several government and law enforcement organizations throughout the world, recovering hundreds of millions of dollars worth of stolen cryptocurrency for private investors and multinational businesses via more than 1,600 successful investigations. It is also helping clients recover frozen crypto funds from FTX exchange or the celsius.

As a result, DPS Cyber Security is a globally relied-upon answer for recovering stolen cryptocurrency due to its innovative use of digital forensics technology and digital asset crime investigation techniques for following the digital footprints of cybercrimes and investigating cryptocurrency transactions involving third parties. DPS's recovery service, which includes active participation in forex trading stolen crypto recovery services help, has successfully recovered over 96% of stolen assets from investment cyber-criminal cases on many occasions.

About the Company:

In the event that a client's wallet experiences problems, DPS Cyber will help them trace down their missing cryptocurrency so that they are not left in the lurch. Many cryptocurrency traders have relied on the company's services to get their money back after it was stolen online.

If people are interested in learning more about the services offered by DPS Cyber Security, they can do so at their website, https://dps-cybersecurity.com/.

