Postal Employee Indicted and Arrested for Sexual Exploitation of a Minor

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico – On November 17, 2022, a federal grand jury returned an Indictment charging Ramón Rodríguez González with sexual exploitation of a minor. The arrest follows an investigation by Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) with the assistance of the, United States Postal Service Office of the Inspector General (USPS-OIG) and the Puerto Rico Police Bureau (PRPB).

According to court documents, Rodríguez González, 43, of Caguas, in or about April 2021 through June 24, 2022, did knowingly attempt to employ, use, persuade, induce, and coerce a female minor while she was 15 and 16 years old to engage in sexually explicit conduct for the purpose of producing a visual depiction of such conduct.

“The sexual exploitation of minors is a horrific crime that can negatively affect victims for their entire lives,” said U.S. Attorney Muldrow. “The U.S. Attorney’s Office, and our law enforcement partners, are committed to aggressively investigate and prosecute these crimes.”

“The Puerto Rico Crimes Against Children Task Force mission is to protect our minors, we will remain vigilant and will arrest those who attempt to exploit our children,” said Rebecca C. González Ramos, Acting Special Agent in Charge, HSI. “It is our responsibility as a society to come together and protect our children.”

“The Special Agents of the U.S. Postal Service, Office of Inspector General are dedicated to maintaining the integrity of the Postal Service and its personnel. Although the majority of postal employees are hardworking individuals, there are some who choose to commit criminal acts. The Special Agents of the Postal Service, Office of Inspector General will work tirelessly to bring them to justice. The USPS OIG is thankful for the great relationships we have developed with our law enforcement partners and with the U.S. Attorney’s Office to combat child pornography and exploitation,” said Assistant Special Agent in Charge Mitchell Pérez.

On Friday, Rodríguez González had his initial hearing before Honorable Magistrate Judge Camile Vélez-Rivé and he was transferred to the Metropolitan Detention Center to await further judicial proceedings.

Assistant United States Attorney Ginette Milanes, from the Child Exploitation and Immigration Unit, is prosecuting this case. If convicted, the defendant faces a mandatory minimum sentence of 15 years’ imprisonment, and a statutory maximum sentence of 30 years’ incarceration for the attempted production of child pornography count; and a statutory maximum of twenty (20) years’ imprisonment for the attempted possession of child pornography count.

HSI is the principal investigative arm of DHS and a vital U.S. asset in combatting transnational crimes and threats. One of HSI’s top priorities is to protect the public from crimes of victimization, and HSI’s child exploitation investigations program is a central component of this mission. HSI is recognized as a global leader in this investigative discipline, and is committed to using its vast authorities, international footprint and strong government and non-government partnerships to identify and rescue child victims, identify and apprehend offenders, prevent transnational child sexual abuse, and help make the internet a safer place for children.

An indictment is merely an allegation and all defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law.

