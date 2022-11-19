Cellnet continues to build team for success, appointing new General Manager of Sales

As Cellnet continues to strengthen its position in the ANZ market, it is pleased to announce the appointment of Greg Morrison to the role of General Manager of Sales.

Greg Morrison

Cellnet has recently bolstered its sales team with additional resources, extending its national retail coverage with representation now on the ground in each state. Greg Morrison will provide sales leadership to the newly strengthened field and national account management team.

Morrison brings to Cellnet a wealth of experience having held senior management roles with Belkin and Microsoft over a 17-year period. Within his time at Belkin, he was responsible for transforming his team and business to deliver a high level of success in Consumer Electronics, telco, and commercial channels. Prior to Belkin, Morrison enjoyed many years of success at Microsoft being a part of high-performance teams within the consumer space.

“I am excited to be joining the Cellnet team. I have always heard positive things within the market about Cellnet and look forward to building on that success. They have a great team, culture and world class distribution facilities accompanying their high-quality range of products,” says Greg Morrison, the General Manager of Sales at Cellnet Group Limited.

“It is an absolute pleasure to welcome Greg onboard as a senior executive and member of the Cellnet leadership team. Greg’s industry experience and track record of delivering transformational growth is a perfect fit for Cellnet. Greg has a demonstrated ability to provide strong focus on sales execution and foster a performance-oriented culture. Our team and brand partners welcome a leader of Greg’s caliber to realize growth in both traditional and new channels,” says Dave Clark, Chief Executive of Cellnet Group Limited.

Cellnet’s additional appointments

Further senior executives have been appointed, including Peter Petrides as General Manager of Sales for Turn Left, its gaming business unit. Appointed 1 July 2022, Peter is an industry veteran and comes from NACON where he was the VP of Sales and Marketing for RIG Gaming / Managing Director Nacon Pty Ltd.

Peter Young has also been appointed as Managing Director for the Cellnet NZ operation. Peter brings over 35 years of varied business experience including ownership and development of three startup organizations in the technology and gaming sector in New Zealand.

Other recent personnel moves include the appointment of Jason Leuzzi as General Manager of Product & Operations, Jessica Deleeuw as Head of Own Brands and Hillel Lithwick as the new Head of eCommerce.

“We believe we have now taken appropriate steps to ensure we have the right team in place with a real competitive advantage, underpinned by our new distribution center and market leading brand portfolio to support our strategic growth plans.” Clark adds.

