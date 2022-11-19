Genesis Delivering Elite-Level Sports Medicine And Orthopedic Care To The Most Underserved Parts Of Chicagoland

By enabling Medicaid patients to access top-notch orthopedic care, Genesis is working to push forward health equity in Chicagoland.

One of the fastest growing privately-held companies in the country is serving one of the most underserved segments in sports medicine and orthopedics.

Genesis Orthopedics & Sports Medicine, which was recently named to the Inc. 5000 Fastest-Growing Privately Held Companies (for the second year in a row), is delivering to patients with Medicaid the same quality of service that pro athletes receive. Genesis is led by Dr. Hythem Shadid, one of the top names in Sports Medicine and Orthopedics and former Team Physician for US National Soccer Teams. Dr. Shadid and Genesis serve patients in nine locations across Chicagoland.

Genesis has established a new model where all people are valued and treated with ethical pricing (regardless of economic status), and where surgery is seen as a last resort and not a preferred revenue source.

The context for Genesis’ work is important. Reimbursement rates are low for Medicaid patients in Illinois – thus, less than 1% of private orthopedic practices actively accept all patients who are on Medicaid or Medicaid managed care. Conversely, Genesis’ patient base is made up of approximately 70% Medicaid and Medicare patients. “With our care delivery model, we’ve managed to do it sustainably, while still organically growing each year with new offices across Chicagoland to serve even more effectively,” said Andrew Shadid, CEO of Genesis Orthopedics & Sports Medicine.

Dr. Hythem Shadid, President and Orthopedic Surgeon at Genesis Orthopedics & Sports Medicine, is a board-certified orthopedic surgeon with the American Board of Orthopedic Surgeons and has been in practice since 1994. He is a distinguished researcher and specializes in advanced knee, hip, and shoulder conditions. He previously served as the team orthopedic physician for the men's and women's U.S. national soccer teams.

“Equity in healthcare is extremely important to us, so we're dedicated to ensuring that our practice is welcoming to everyone, regardless of income, wealth, or insurance status. Everyone is welcome at Genesis, and we're excited for what the future holds as we press forward into new possibilities for serving those in orthopedic need," said Dr. Shadid.

They also conduct clinical research and research and development for orthopedic surgery tools.

