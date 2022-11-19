Berlin Barracks / Aggravated Sexual Assault of a Child, Sexual Exploitation of a Vulnerable Adult, Cruelty to a Child: Subject to Sexual Conduct, Sexual Exploitation of a Minor, Lewd and Lascivious Conduct, Luring a Child
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 22A3002421
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Detective Trooper Mathew Nadeau
STATION: Berlin
CONTACT#: 802 229 9191
DATE/TIME: Multiple Dates / Times
INCIDENT LOCATION: East Montpelier, Vermont
VIOLATION (s):
Sexual Exploitation of a Vulnerable Adult (X2), a violation of Title 13 V.S.A. 1379(b)(2)
Cruelty to a Child: Subject to Sexual Conduct, a violation of Title 13 V.S.A. 1304(b)(1)
Aggravated Sexual Assault of a Child (X2), a violation of Title 13 V.S.A. 3253a(a)
Sexual Exploitation of a Minor, a violation of Title 13 V.S.A. 3258(c)
Lewd and Lascivious Conduct, a violation of Title 13 V.S.A. 2601
Luring a Child, a violation of Title 13 V.S.A. 2828(a).
ACCUSED: Chad Hurlburt
AGE: 42
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: East Montpelier, Vermont
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On 04/22/2022 Detectives with the Vermont State Police assigned to the Bureau of Criminal of Investigation received a report from the Department for Children and Families outlining multiple allegations of sexual abuse involving Chad Hurlburt at his residence in East Montpelier. Subsequent investigation with DCF resulted in probable cause to be found for Hurlburt’s arrest for the aforementioned violations. Hurlburt was located at his residence and taken into custody without incident and transported to the Berlin Barracks. Hurlburt was transported to the Northeast Correctional Complex, being held on no bail.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: 11/21/2022
COURT: Washington Superior Court
LODGED - LOCATION: Northeast Correctional Complex
BAIL: Held on no bail
MUG SHOT: Included
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the
criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
Matthew Chin
Detective Trooper
Bureau of Criminal Investigation
Vermont State Police – Berlin Barracks
P:802-229-9191
F:802-229-2648