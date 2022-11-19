Berlin Barracks / Aggravated Sexual Assault of a Child, Sexual Exploitation of a Vulnerable Adult, Cruelty to a Child: Subject to Sexual Conduct, Sexual Exploitation of a Minor, Lewd and Lascivious Conduct, Luring a Child

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 22A3002421

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Detective Trooper Mathew Nadeau

STATION: Berlin

CONTACT#: 802 229 9191

DATE/TIME: Multiple Dates / Times

INCIDENT LOCATION: East Montpelier, Vermont

VIOLATION (s):

Sexual Exploitation of a Vulnerable Adult (X2), a violation of Title 13 V.S.A. 1379(b)(2)

Cruelty to a Child: Subject to Sexual Conduct, a violation of Title 13 V.S.A. 1304(b)(1)

Aggravated Sexual Assault of a Child (X2), a violation of Title 13 V.S.A. 3253a(a)

Sexual Exploitation of a Minor, a violation of Title 13 V.S.A. 3258(c)

Lewd and Lascivious Conduct, a violation of Title 13 V.S.A. 2601

Luring a Child, a violation of Title 13 V.S.A. 2828(a).



ACCUSED: Chad Hurlburt

AGE: 42

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: East Montpelier, Vermont

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 04/22/2022 Detectives with the Vermont State Police assigned to the Bureau of Criminal of Investigation received a report from the Department for Children and Families outlining multiple allegations of sexual abuse involving Chad Hurlburt at his residence in East Montpelier. Subsequent investigation with DCF resulted in probable cause to be found for Hurlburt’s arrest for the aforementioned violations. Hurlburt was located at his residence and taken into custody without incident and transported to the Berlin Barracks. Hurlburt was transported to the Northeast Correctional Complex, being held on no bail.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 11/21/2022

COURT: Washington Superior Court

LODGED - LOCATION: Northeast Correctional Complex

BAIL: Held on no bail

MUG SHOT: Included

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the

criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

Matthew Chin

Detective Trooper

Bureau of Criminal Investigation

Vermont State Police – Berlin Barracks

P:802-229-9191

F:802-229-2648