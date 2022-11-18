District of Columbia Unemployment Rate Steady at 4.8 Percent in October

(Washington, DC) – The District of Columbia’s Department of Employment Services reported today that the seasonally adjusted preliminary unemployment rate was 4.8 percent in October 2022; statistically unchanged from the revised September 2022 rate of 4.7 percent.



"The District continues to invest in professional development and job opportunities for residents and workers,” said DOES Director Dr. Unique Morris-Hughes. “I am proud of the productivity of our current programs, our business relationships and how, together, we are creating pathways for new talent to participate in DC’s comeback.”



The District’s preliminary October job estimates show an increase of 4,800 jobs, for a total of 773,300 jobs in the District. The private sector increased by 5,200 jobs. The public sector decreased by 400 jobs. The numbers are drawn from the United States Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) through its monthly survey of the District of Columbia’s employers.



The number of employed District residents decreased by 2,200, from 364,100 in September 2022 to 361,900 in October 2022. The civilian labor force for the District decreased by 2,000 from 382,200 in September 2022 to 380,200 in October 2022. The labor force participation rate declined by 0.2 percentage points from 72.7 percent in September 2022 to 72.5 percent in October 2022.



Employment Overview

Manufacturing sector remained the same, after remaining the same in the prior month. With employment at 1,100 jobs, jobs have remained the same or 0% from a year ago.

Mining, Logging and Construction sector remained the same, after decreasing by 300 jobs in the prior month. With employment at 15,100 jobs, jobs decreased by 200 or 1.31 percent from a year ago.

Trade, Transportation, and Utilities sector decreased by 300, after increasing by 100 jobs in the prior month. With employment at 31,100 jobs, jobs increased by 1,100 or 3.67 percent from a year ago.

Information sector increased by 100 jobs, after decreasing by 100 jobs in the prior month. With employment at 19,400 jobs, jobs decreased by 500 jobs or 2.51 percent for a year ago.

Financial Activities sector increased by 200 jobs, after decreasing by 200 jobs in the prior month. With employment at 26,900 jobs, jobs decreased by 1,500 jobs or 5.28 percent from a year ago.

Professional and Business Services sector increased by 1,000 jobs, after a decrease of 200 jobs in the prior month. With employment at 176,500 jobs, jobs increased by 3,700 or 2.14 percent from a year ago.

Educational and Health Services sector increased by 3,200 jobs, after increasing by 3,700 jobs in the prior month. With employment at 127,000 jobs, jobs increased by 3,800 or 3.08 percent from a year ago.

Leisure and Hospitality sector decreased by 600 jobs, after an increase of 800 jobs in the prior month. With employment at 69,000 jobs, jobs increased by 8,400 or 13.86 percent from a year ago.

Other Services sector increased by 1,000 jobs, after an increase of 100 jobs in the prior month. With employment at 74,700 jobs, jobs increased by 3,700 or 5.21 percent from a year ago.



Labor Force Overview



The number of employed District residents decreased by 2,200 over the month to 361,900. The civilian labor force decreased by 2,000 to 380,200.

One year ago, total employment was 361,100 and the civilian labor force was 385,300.

The number of unemployed was 24,200, and the unemployment rate was 6.3 percent.





NOTES: The October 2022 final and November 2022 preliminary unemployment rates, will be released on Friday December 16, 2022. Historical jobs and labor force estimates for the District of Columbia and detailed labor market information is available



Technical Notes: Estimates of industry employment and unemployment levels are determined through the use of two different monthly surveys.



Industry employment data is derived from the Current Employment Statistics (CES) survey, a monthly survey of business establishments conducted by the US Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) of the US Department of Labor, which provides estimates of employment, hours, and earnings data broken down by industry for the nation, all states, and most major metropolitan areas (often referred to as the “establishment” survey).



Resident employment and unemployment data are mainly derived from the District’s portion of the national Current Population Survey (CPS), a household survey conducted each month by the US Census Bureau under contract with BLS, which provides input to the Local Area Unemployment Statistics (LAUS) program (often referred to as the “household” survey).



Both industry and household estimates are revised each month based on additional information from updated survey reports compiled by BLS. In addition, these estimates are benchmarked (revised) annually based on actual counts from the District’s Unemployment Compensation Law administrative records and other data.



Industry employment data is not seasonally adjusted.