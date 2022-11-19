MoldDNA™ Air Testing Provides Peace of Mind to Autoimmune and Immunocompromised Community
MoldDNA™ generates test results from air samples rather than dust.
Have you ever wondered if your house or workplace is making you sick? Midwest Aerobiology Labs has created a MoldDNA™ air test that takes away the guesswork. It’s MoldDNA™ analysis tests for specific mold(s) that healthcare professionals consider human pathogens, or potentially toxic for humans.
So, who should get there home tested? It’s most important for people with weakened immune systems or those with chronic lung infections, but it’s really designed for anyone who wants to determine if their family is at risk from mold-related diseases. People who are immunocompromised are at increased risk for opportunistic infections, as well individuals who are in the process of going through treatment for diseases such as Lyme disease, cancer, lupus, rheumatoid arthritis, type 1 diabetes, autoimmune disorders and more. Certain conditions, such as HIV and AIDS destroy immune cells, leaving the body vulnerable to other attacks.
When developing the technology, Midwest Aerobiology Labs used state-of-the-art DNA forensics which is backed by extensive research conducted by the EPA (it developed the ERMI test that involves the analysis of a single sample of dust from a home.) The sample is analyzed using mold-specific quantitative polymerase chain reaction (MSQPCR), a highly specific DNA-based method for quantifying mold species.
Midwest Aerobiology Labs also uses a powerful air sampler based on cyclonic technology that allows for the assessment of the fungi burden in air samples. It’s compatible with PCR testing.
What's The Difference Between EPA's ERMI Mold Test and MoldDNA™ Air Testing?
MoldDNA™ uses the same DNA-based method for quantifying mold species, but there’s one difference. MoldDNA™ air testing represents a step forward for mold inspection and testing by generating results from air samples rather than dust. This matters because air samples offer an immediate, up-to-the-minute snapshot of what’s in your indoor air — and what’s going into your lungs with every breath you take.
“Our MoldDNA™ analysis is 99.9 percent accurate and ideal for any building – whether residential or commercial,” Darryl Morris, aerobiologist and co-founder of Midwest Aerobiology Labs and president of Know Mold, says.
The MoldDNA™ Analysis provides solid results to ensure people and their families are safe from mold-inducing illnesses. And, when the test is completed, customers receive a comprehensive analysis of the results, listing the different molds that were tested for and indicate whether any were found. This gives customers an accurate listing of mold identification and corresponding mold spore levels.
“Our MoldDNA™ air test tells people what’s in their house now and helps them to create a place that’s as mold-free as possible,” Morris says.
So, whether someone is undergoing or completing cancer treatments, has a chronic or genetic disease, or simply wants to know their family is safe at home or at work, a MoldDNA™ analysis provides information and education so they can take control of their health and home.
About Know Mold
For more than 14 years, Midwest Aerobiology Labs has provided the most accurate and thorough mold test results to the Naperville and Chicagoland area. It’s a trusted community partner. Its mold inspections, along with its indoor air quality certification, are accepted by municipalities, realtors and medical professionals. It uses the latest technology and all reports are timely and confidential. It employs experienced aerobiologists with a comprehensive understanding of mold.
For more information: https://knowmold.com/areas-we-serve.html
