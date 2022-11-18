Position Announcement: Equity and Social Justice Strategic Advisor, House Democratic Caucus (HDC)

Equity & Social Justice Strategic Advisor, House Democratic Caucus (HDC)

OPENS: November 18, 2022

CLOSES: Open Until Filled (first review will begin close of business December 8, 2022)

REPORTS TO: Chief of Staff, House Democratic Caucus

LOCATION: Thurston County — Olympia, Washington

SALARY: Policy Analyst II: $70,860-$124,992 annually

Senior Policy Analyst: $90,684-$160,020

(Specific salary will depend on successful candidate’s experience and qualifications)

About the House of Representatives:

The House of Representatives (House) comprises half of the Washington State Legislature and is made up of 98 members elected to serve two-year terms, representing 49 legislative districts. The House employs approximately 240 full-time year-round staff and 100 temporary session staff and interns. Staff workgroups include, nonpartisan staff, Democratic Caucus staff and Republican Caucus staff. The Legislature meets annually on the second Monday in January in the Capitol Building in Olympia. Regular legislative sessions take place January through March in even-numbered years and January through April in odd-numbered years. Special legislative sessions occur as needed.

Our workplace is on the beautiful Capitol Campus in Olympia. The 486-acre campus includes the Legislative Building and other historic structures, as well as popular parks and trails with views of Capitol Lake, Budd Inlet, and the Olympic Mountains.

The House of Representatives holds themselves to the Legislative Code of Conduct which expects the following:

We conduct ourselves with self-awareness, self-respect, and professionalism;

We treat others with respect, dignity, and civility, regardless of status or position; and

We refrain from engaging in hostile, intimidating, offensive, or unlawful activities or behaviors that may amount to discrimination, harassment, sexual harassment, or bullying.

About The House Democratic Caucus:

The Washington State House Democratic Caucus (HDC) consists exclusively of the Democratic members of the Washington State House of Representatives. Our caucus staff team is comprised of administrative, policy and communications professionals supporting HDC members in their legislative activities. Policy analysts provide analysis, research and legislative strategy advising in their respective policy areas to all House Democrats. Communications specialists help members of the HDC communicate with their district, the media, interested parties and the general public about policies considered and passed by the Legislature. Legislative assistants staff member offices and support legislators in successfully fulfilling their duties through scheduling and administration, office management, research, casework, and constituent correspondence. HDC caucus staff share a passion for public service, a commitment to addressing inequities in partnership with community, and for improving the way Washington delivers services to its residents.

Honoring equity, diversity, and inclusion means that we are committed to ensuring that all employees enjoy a respectful, safe, and supportive working environment. Only by fostering the inclusion of people from all backgrounds, cultures, and attributes, can our staff achieve their fullest potential and best advance the goals and mission of the House of Representatives.

Position Profile:

The Equity & Social Justice Strategic Advisor will provide support and advice to the staff and members of the House Democratic Caucus aimed at meeting our mission of becoming an anti-racist and inclusive workplace. In this role, you will provide strategic advisement and technical assistance to the Democratic elected officials of the House of Representatives and the staff workgroups within the HDC, with the aim of transforming the HDC’s practices, policies, and culture to advance diversity, equity, and inclusion. Through coaching, training, technical assistance, and facilitation, this position will help members and staff at all levels of the HDC to apply a racial equity framework to strategic planning.

The HDC Equity & Social Justice Strategic Advisor will be a member of the House Democratic Caucus Senior Staff.

How You’ll Be Expected to Contribute:

Participate and lead a caucus wide effort to complete a racial equity strategic plan and monitor the implementation of the plan for both short term and long-term goals.

Develop and help implement new policies, systems, and enhanced inclusion practices through leadership roles within the caucus.

Develop a core team within the HDC that is responsible for representing the HDC both externally and internally, provide leadership, coaching and technical assistance to members and staff workgroups to develop goals and implement equity strategies.

Provide support to the elected leadership roles of the caucus to implement racial equity strategies and policies.

Facilitate trainings, workshops and more for the staff workgroups of the caucus.

Participate in DEI work across the Legislature and align the work with other state-wide initiatives, including participating in the Pro Equity-Anti Racist Initiative. This could include the following: completing a baseline equity impact review of the caucus; monitoring and tracking efforts around equity on the PEAR initiative; and developing materials for moving the work forward in a strategic plan that leverages the work being done in other state initiatives.

Your Effectiveness in This Role Will Depend on Your Ability To:

Model racial equity in relationships with co-workers, colleagues, community, and others.

Respect people’s lived experience and reflect a deep understanding of race, social justice and equity in your interactions and work.

Build collaborative and productive relationships with community members, institutions, and organizations, including experience working closely with communities of color, immigrant and refugee communities, and other historically marginalized communities.

Communicate at all levels effectively and tactfully.

A demonstrated a commitment to anti-racist work, racial equity, and social justice in your professional practice, volunteer work, and/or lived experience.

Be deeply curious, self-aware, and manage conflict and difficult situations.

Think critically, apply racial analysis skills, and understand how change happens in institutional systems and settings.

The Successful Candidate Will Meet These Qualifications:

A minimum of eight years demonstrating: Experience strategically leading equity and social justice efforts at the organizational level, including the development of operational and strategic work plans. Organizational and project management skills with the ability to manage several projects successfully while also managing day-to-day priorities. Expertise in critical thinking and analysis of complex issues with the ability to communicate them to general audiences in a way that is easily understood. Experience advancing systems change and dismantling systems of oppression. Experience working and facilitating collaboration across multiple groups. Team management with the ability to influence, build relationships with others, motivate, and lead.

Understanding of racial equity and social justice principles, institutional racism, and demonstrated ability to apply knowledge to institutional work.

Excellent oral and written communication and presentation skills.

Additional Desirable Qualifications:

A bachelor’s degree or higher from an accredited college or university in social work, public administration, psychology, or another field with demonstrable applicability.

Experience applying a results-based leadership or results-based accountability framework.

Experience engaging in difficult conversations and/or leading training on topics that related to diversity, inclusion, racism and/or inequity.

Familiarity with the Legislature, including experience interacting with elected officials and the public and/or experience working within local, county or state government.

Note: Diverse backgrounds in education and experience could be successful in this role and will be considered. Candidates with any combination of experience that demonstrates the ability to perform the work will be considered.

Conditions of Employment/Working Conditions :

This position requires an onsite/in-person presence in Olympia during session and must be able to frequently work more than 40 hours per week including evenings, weekends, and holidays during legislative sessions. Interim schedules allow for more flexibility. *This position is currently approved for in-state telework with an expectation to have an onsite-in-person presence when requested.

Benefits:

Employee benefits include vacation and sick leave; paid state holidays; health, life, and other optional insurance; retirement; social security; and military leave.

How to Apply:

Intrigued? If so, please submit the below items combined in one document:

(1) a letter of interest specifically addressing how you meet the qualifications;

(2) a current resume describing in detail your experience and education; and

(3) a minimum of three professional references with contact information (e.g., address, e-mail address, and telephone).

Send application materials and direct any questions to: househr@leg.wa.gov

Remember the first review of applicants will begin close of business December 8, 2022.

The Washington State Legislature is an equal opportunity employer and does not discriminate based on race, creed, color, national origin, sex, marital status, sexual orientation or gender identity, age, disability, honorably discharged veteran, or military status, or religion. We encourage people of all backgrounds to apply, including those listed above and those with other diverse life experiences. Persons requiring reasonable accommodation in the application process or requiring information in an alternative format may contact House ADA Coordinator Kyle Overmiller at kyle.overmiller@leg.wa.gov or 360-786-7271, or TTD 1-800-635-9993. Those with a hearing impairment in need of accommodation are encouraged to contact the Washington Relay Service at 1-800-676-3777 or www.washingtonrelay.com.