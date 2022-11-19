Submit Release
News Search

There were 220 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 302,358 in the last 365 days.

Attorney Appointed to Succeed Late Father as Judge

Caucasian woman with blonde hair wearing a suit jacket smiling.

Alyse Rettich will follow in her father's footsteps as a Miamisburg Municipal Court judge.

Caucasian woman with blonde hair wearing a suit jacket smiling.

Alyse Rettich will follow in her father's footsteps as a Miamisburg Municipal Court judge.

Dayton-area attorney K. Alyse Rettich was appointed today as judge of Miamisburg Municipal Court, filling the seat of her late father, Robert Rettich III.

Rettich will join the court on Dec. 5, less than a year since her father’s passing in February. The term of appointment by Gov. Mike DeWine concludes on Dec. 31, 2023. To remain as the municipal court judge, Rettich must win election in 2023 for a full term, which begins on Jan. 1, 2024.

Most recently in private practice, Rettich spent five years as an assistant Montgomery County prosecutor. She began her legal career as a law clerk for Montgomery County Common Pleas Court. Rettich received her law degree from the University of Dayton. She also holds an M.B.A. from the University of Dayton School of Business.

Rettich is actively involved in the legal community, including the Ohio State Bar Association, the Dayton Bar Association, and as a mentor with the Supreme Court of Ohio’s Lawyer to Lawyer Mentoring Program..

You just read:

Attorney Appointed to Succeed Late Father as Judge

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.