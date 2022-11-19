Attorney Appointed to Succeed Late Father as Judge

Alyse Rettich will follow in her father's footsteps as a Miamisburg Municipal Court judge.

Dayton-area attorney K. Alyse Rettich was appointed today as judge of Miamisburg Municipal Court, filling the seat of her late father, Robert Rettich III.

Rettich will join the court on Dec. 5, less than a year since her father’s passing in February. The term of appointment by Gov. Mike DeWine concludes on Dec. 31, 2023. To remain as the municipal court judge, Rettich must win election in 2023 for a full term, which begins on Jan. 1, 2024.

Most recently in private practice, Rettich spent five years as an assistant Montgomery County prosecutor. She began her legal career as a law clerk for Montgomery County Common Pleas Court. Rettich received her law degree from the University of Dayton. She also holds an M.B.A. from the University of Dayton School of Business.

Rettich is actively involved in the legal community, including the Ohio State Bar Association, the Dayton Bar Association, and as a mentor with the Supreme Court of Ohio’s Lawyer to Lawyer Mentoring Program..