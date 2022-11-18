City of Sapulpa Achieves Oklahoma Film Friendly Certification

The Oklahoma Film + Music Office (OF+MO), in conjunction with the City of Sapulpa, Sapulpa Arts & Humanities Foundation and Sapulpa Tourism, is proud to announce the city has achieved ‘film friendly’ certification after completing the requirements for OF+MO’s Oklahoma Film Friendly Community Program.

“The City of Sapulpa is very excited about the opportunity to experience and learn from the Oklahoma Film Friendly Community Program,” said City Manager Joan Riley. “We are committed to improving our city, recruiting job growth and development, expanding our housing market, as well as making Sapulpa’s historic areas look and feel authentic, yet well-kept and preserved. We are a fairly small city of just over 21,000 population, but we are gigantic when it comes to community spirit and involvement.”

Billed as the “Heart of Historic Route 66” and known for a rich tribal and industrial history including early developments within Oklahoma’s railroad system and oil industry, Sapulpa hosts visitors from across the globe and boasts a bustling downtown area, making it one of the state’s most popular Mother Road destinations. In addition to Sapulpa’s well-preserved architecture and beautiful murals in its vibrant downtown district, the community is also home to the picturesque Pretty Water Lake, a 25-surface acre lake with a paved walking trail, picnic areas, and fishing docks. Sapulpa’s rich film history goes back to the 1980’s having hosted portions of Francis Ford Coppola’s “The Outsiders” and “Rumble Fish” with present film credits including the film “Unplugging” and the Mike Rowe television series, “The Way I Heard It”. Sheri Ishmael-Waldrop of the Sapulpa Arts & Humanities Foundation and Sapulpa Tourism will serve as the city’s Film Friendly Liaison.

“We’re proud to designate the City of Sapulpa as our latest ‘film friendly’ community in Oklahoma,” said OF+MO Director Jeanette Stanton. “We’ve enjoyed working with their city leadership over the years and throughout their certification process, and we look forward to our continued collaborative efforts in supporting film and television production in their community and throughout the region.”

For more information on filming in the City of Sapulpa, visit sapulpachamber.com.

For more information on OF+MO’s Oklahoma Film Friendly Community Program, including a list of certified film friendly communities, visit okfilmmusic.org/filmfriendly.

Click here for photos of film friendly locations in Sapulpa.