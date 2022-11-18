Loop 101/202 ramps and SR 87 restricted in East Valley on Sunday (Nov. 20) for triathlon

PHOENIX – Ramp and lane restrictions are planned along Loop 101 (Pima Freeway), Loop 202 (Red Mountain Freeway) and State Route 87 (Country Club Drive) in the Tempe, Mesa and Fountain Hills areas on Sunday (Nov. 20) for a triathlon event.

Drivers should plan for restrictions between approximately 6 a.m. and 6 p.m. Sunday, including:

SR 87 restricted between Loop 202 and Shea Boulevard (two-way traffic will temporarily share the southbound lanes). Expect intersection and turn restrictions at cross-street connections to SR 87 including those at Shea Boulevard, Gilbert Road and McDowell Road.

East- and westbound Loop 202 off-ramps at Scottsdale Road limited to northbound turns onto Scottsdale Road.

Westbound Loop 202 off-ramp at SR 87/Country Club Drive closed.

Eastbound Loop 202 off-ramp at McKellips Road closed.

Southbound Loop 101 off-ramp at Rio Salado Parkway limited to right (westbound) turns.

Drivers with travel plans in the area should stay alert due to the special event and consider alternate routes while restrictions are in place Sunday. The schedule for restrictions is subject to change.

Real-time highway conditions are available on ADOT’s Arizona Traveler Information site at az511.gov and by calling 511. Information about highway conditions also is available through ADOT’s Twitter feed, @ArizonaDOT.