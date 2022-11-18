Submit Release
News Search

There were 224 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 302,309 in the last 365 days.

Gross domestic product for the 3rd Quarter of 2022

MACAU, November 18 - Information from the Statistics and Census Service (DSEC) indicated that Gross Domestic Product (GDP) decreased by 33.4% year-on-year in real terms in the third quarter of 2022 owing to the previous wave of the pandemic that started on 18 June. In view of a 50.8% decline in number of visitor arrivals amid the pandemic, exports of services fell by 46.7% year-on-year, of which exports of gaming services and exports of other tourism services tumbled by 72.5% and 45.9% respectively. Domestic demand slid further by 14.4% year-on-year, dragged down by a drop in gross fixed capital formation and private consumption expenditure. The implicit deflator of GDP, which measures the overall changes in prices, went down by 1.1% year-on-year.

With the local economic activity being affected by the “relatively static” control measures implemented in July, household final consumption expenditure in the domestic market and abroad dropped by 13.3% and 12.2% year-on-year respectively. The overall private consumption expenditure fell by 13.3% year-on-year.

Government final consumption expenditure rose by 5.7% year-on-year, attributable to an increase in the expenditure of the SAR Government on healthcare subsidy scheme and pandemic prevention. Net purchases of goods and services grew by 10.2% while compensation of employees decreased by 0.1%.

Gross fixed capital formation decreased by 34.3% year-on-year, of which construction investment and equipment investment dropped by 38.2% and 18.8% respectively. As regards public investment, public construction investment went up by 19.6%, ascribable to increased investment in construction of public housing, the fourth Macao-Taipa bridge and the Islands District Medical Complex; however, equipment investment reduced by 44.4%. Regarding private investment, construction investment declined by 56.4% year-on-year owing to reduced investment by gaming enterprises; besides, equipment investment fell by 14.0%.

Merchandise trade was impacted amid the pandemic, with imports and exports of goods dropping by 27.9% and 43.0% year-on-year respectively.

For the first three quarters of 2022, GDP declined by 27.8% in real terms. In terms of the major components of GDP, private consumption expenditure dropped by 7.8% while government final consumption expenditure went down by 1.1%. Gross fixed capital formation showed a decrease of 19.7%. Exports and imports of goods fell by 19.9% and 10.2% respectively. Exports of services dipped by 34.3%, of which exports of gaming services slid by 54.5%. Imports of services recorded a fall of 5.2%.

You just read:

Gross domestic product for the 3rd Quarter of 2022

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.