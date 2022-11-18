Submit Release
Maintenance of the typhoon signpost at Mount Fortress

MACAU, November 18 - The Cultural Affairs Bureau will carry out maintenance work on the typhoon signpost at Mount Fortress Garden from 19 November. The tropical cyclone signals and strong monsoon signals will not be hoisted during the maintenance period and intermittent typhoon signal and light tests will be conducted.

For enquiries, please contact IC through tel. no. 2835 7911 during office hours.

