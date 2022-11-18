IAM carries out household surveys in enclosed building to provide food supplies

MACAU, November 18 - Together with the Public Security Police Force and the Social Welfare Bureau, the Municipal Affairs Bureau (IAM) has formed a Subsistence Team to carry out household surveys in the Red Code building to understand the actual number of residents and their basic needs and to provide food supplies. At the same time, IAM assists the Health Bureau in arranging for each resident of the enclosed building to undergo nucleic acid screening against the virus in groups in an orderly manner.

Staff wearing protective equipment record information such as the number of people in each household, contact telephone numbers, the number of the elderly and people with special needs, etc. At the same time, they distribute to the households leaflets about the arrangements and emergency contact information of various measures during the lockdown period. In order to make the registration process smoother, residents are urged to prepare the health code and the information required for registration as soon as possible. The information collected is only used to arrange for residents to undergo nucleic acid screening against the virus and provide meals.

IAM provides all households with emergency food packs, and distributes vegetables and frozen meat food packs in the afternoon, as well as hot boxed meals for households which are not able to cook, in order to meet the basic needs of the residents.

IAM has earlier completed the large-scale cleaning and disinfection of the public spaces of the Red Code building, and set up temporary nucleic acid sampling stations and front-line coordination station to facilitate the Health Bureau to carry out nucleic acid screening and follow-up work. If members of the public have any enquiries regarding the pandemic prevention measures, they can call the enquiry hotline of the Novel Coronavirus Response and Coordination Centre at 2870 0800.