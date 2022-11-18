Frozen fish fillets test positive for novel coronavirus and the whole batch has been destroyed without entering the market

MACAU, November 18 - Food samples collected from a batch of frozen fish fillets imported from Vietnam tested positive for the novel coronavirus nucleic acid last night (17 October). The Municipal Affairs Bureau (IAM) immediately initiated the contingency plan and sealed and destroyed all the 20 boxes of affected goods, with a total weight of 126 kilogrammes. None of the products concerned entered the market. IAM also carried out thorough disinfection of the surrounding environment where the affected goods were temporarily stored, and information about individuals who have come into contact with the goods has been provided to the health authorities for investigation and follow-up. Starting from today, IAM suspends the application for import of the batch of products concerned.

The external and internal packaging of the frozen fish fillets concerned tested negative for the novel coronavirus, but the food samples tested positive. For prudence’s sake, the mentioned goods have all been destroyed. IAM has continuously requested business firms to strengthen the cleaning and disinfection of the external packaging of imported food products and urged the public to wash their hands frequently after coming into contact with imported goods sold in places like supermarkets, so as to “prevent imported cases” together in fighting the epidemic.