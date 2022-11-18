24-hour closure at Honoapiilani Highway and Kakaʻalaneo Drive ends Nov. 18

Main, News Posted on Nov 18, 2022 in Highways News

KAANAPALI – The Hawaiʻi Department of Transportation (HDOT) notifies drivers that the 24-hour closure of the southbound lanes of Honoapiilani Highway at the intersection of Kakaʻalaneo Drive will end Friday, Nov. 18 at 3:30 p.m.

The 24-hour closure to connect the new sewer main for the West Maui Hospital was expected to end on Dec. 9. Future lane closures will be needed for this project, but are not anticipated to be as extreme.

