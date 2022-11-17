Submit Release
News Search

There were 228 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 302,373 in the last 365 days.

Meeting with representatives of the Development Fund of Saudi Arabia

UZBEKISTAN, November 17 - The First Deputy Minister of Economic Development and Poverty Reduction of the Republic of Uzbekistan Ilkhom Norkulov held a meeting with representatives of the Development Fund of Saudi Arabia.

The meeting was attended by Director of Central Asia Operations of the Saudi Development Fund Mukhammed Al Masud, Senior Loan Officer Abdulrahman Al Saghir, Project Specialist Abdullah Alluhaidan, Senior Financial Officer Abdullah Alazzaz, as well as representatives of the responsible department of the Ministry of Economic Development and Poverty Reduction.

During the meeting, issues of the fund's support within the framework of the project were discussed "Sustainable development of rural areas".

In particular, the results of trainings on the mobilization of mahalla of 12 national advisers (facilitators) in 4 pilot regions – the Republic of Karakalpakstan, Khorezm, Bukhara, and Navoi regions were announced to foreign partners within the framework of the project:

Nevertheless, it was announced that 66 seminars were held for 2,646 rural residents to assess the situation in the quarters and determine their needs, and that by the end of 2022, plans for the development of 66 communities in 66 blocks of the district will be presented.

At the meeting, the parties also exchanged views on the projects funded by the Fund, in particular, as of June 1, 2021 in Uzbekistan, the implementation of 4 projects on the financing of industries has been completed. Today, 7 projects worth 196.4 million dollars are being implemented.

Following the meeting, the parties agreed to develop and strengthen further cooperation.

 

 

Source: Ministry of Economic Development and Poverty Reduction of the Republic of Uzbekistan

Поделиться

You just read:

Meeting with representatives of the Development Fund of Saudi Arabia

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.