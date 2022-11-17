UZBEKISTAN, November 17 - The First Deputy Minister of Economic Development and Poverty Reduction of the Republic of Uzbekistan Ilkhom Norkulov held a meeting with representatives of the Development Fund of Saudi Arabia.

The meeting was attended by Director of Central Asia Operations of the Saudi Development Fund Mukhammed Al Masud, Senior Loan Officer Abdulrahman Al Saghir, Project Specialist Abdullah Alluhaidan, Senior Financial Officer Abdullah Alazzaz, as well as representatives of the responsible department of the Ministry of Economic Development and Poverty Reduction.

During the meeting, issues of the fund's support within the framework of the project were discussed "Sustainable development of rural areas".

In particular, the results of trainings on the mobilization of mahalla of 12 national advisers (facilitators) in 4 pilot regions – the Republic of Karakalpakstan, Khorezm, Bukhara, and Navoi regions were announced to foreign partners within the framework of the project:

Nevertheless, it was announced that 66 seminars were held for 2,646 rural residents to assess the situation in the quarters and determine their needs, and that by the end of 2022, plans for the development of 66 communities in 66 blocks of the district will be presented.

At the meeting, the parties also exchanged views on the projects funded by the Fund, in particular, as of June 1, 2021 in Uzbekistan, the implementation of 4 projects on the financing of industries has been completed. Today, 7 projects worth 196.4 million dollars are being implemented.

Following the meeting, the parties agreed to develop and strengthen further cooperation.

Source: Ministry of Economic Development and Poverty Reduction of the Republic of Uzbekistan