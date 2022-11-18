November 18 - Colorado Secretary of State’s Office Begins Bipartisan Post-Election Risk-Limiting Audit of Colorado’s 2022 General Election

Denver, November 18, 2022 - The Secretary of State’s Office convened a public meeting today to establish the random seed for the 2022 General Election Bipartisan Risk-Limiting Audit (RLA). RLAs provide a high statistical level of confidence that the outcome of an election is correct.

“Colorado’s 2022 General Election was secure, and the bipartisan Risk Limiting Audit will verify that the count is accurate,” said Secretary Griswold. “Colorado is the best place to be a voter, and the Risk Limiting Audit is an important tool in ensuring transparency and verifying our elections.”

At the meeting, 20 individual 10-sided die were rolled, establishing each digit of a 20-digit random seed. The division’s voting systems team will enter the random seed into a pseudo-random number generator incorporated in the Secretary of State’s open-source RLA software. This process will result in a selection of individual ballots for each county to examine and audit, which is both truly random and replicable, thus ensuring the statistical validity of the audit.

The random seed established at today’s RLA public meeting has been published on the Audit Center of the Secretary of State’s website and is as follows:

Roll #1 #2 #3 #4 #5 #6 #7 #8 #9 #10 #11 #12 #13 #14 #15 #16 #17 #18 #19 #20 Seed 2 3 5 4 6 9 9 2 0 4 8 9 6 7 3 7 6 2 5 2

On Wednesday, November 9, the Secretary of State’s office selected the statewide and countywide target contests for the 2022 General Election RLA. The complete list of target contests, which includes every statewide race, is available on the Audit Center.

The state is using Colorado RLA Software Version 2.3.70.1. The open-source code for the software can be found at https://github.com/cdos-rla/colorado-rla#start-of-content