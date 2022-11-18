Hoyer Statement on House Democratic Caucus Vice Chairman Pete Aguilar

"I'm proud to offer my strong endorsement to Pete Aguilar for Democratic Caucus Chair. Throughout his time in Congress, he has proven to be an effective leader, compelling communicator, and talented consensus-builder within our Caucus. That's why he was appointed Chief Deputy Whip in 2019 and why our Caucus elected him Vice-Chair in the 117th Congress. His many talents also served him well in his work to protect our democracy and ensure accountability as a member of the January 6th Committee. Standing up for our Dreamers and playing a critical role in negotiations on DACA, he has also become one of the most important voices in Congress on immigration. As the former Mayor of Redlands, he knows how to get things done and he is well equipped to help House Democrats remain united in our commitment to put people over politics. He has the temperament and disposition to be one of the key leaders of our diverse Caucus as it heads into the future, and I look forward to supporting him and the rest of our leadership in any way I can.”