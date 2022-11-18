Submit Release
News Search

There were 231 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 302,309 in the last 365 days.

Hoyer Statement on House Democratic Caucus Vice Chairman Pete Aguilar

WASHINGTON, DC – House Majority Leader Steny H. Hoyer (MD) released the following statement today endorsing House Democratic Caucus Vice Chairman Pete Aguilar's candidacy for Democratic Caucus Chair in the 118th Congress:

"I'm proud to offer my strong endorsement to Pete Aguilar for Democratic Caucus Chair. Throughout his time in Congress, he has proven to be an effective leader, compelling communicator, and talented consensus-builder within our Caucus. That's why he was appointed Chief Deputy Whip in 2019 and why our Caucus elected him Vice-Chair in the 117th Congress.  His many talents also served him well in his work to protect our democracy and ensure accountability as a member of the January 6th Committee. Standing up for our Dreamers and playing a critical role in negotiations on DACA, he has also become one of the most important voices in Congress on immigration.  As the former Mayor of Redlands, he knows how to get things done and he is well equipped to help House Democrats remain united in our commitment to put people over politics.  He has the temperament and disposition to be one of the key leaders of our diverse Caucus as it heads into the future, and I look forward to supporting him and the rest of our leadership in any way I can.”

You just read:

Hoyer Statement on House Democratic Caucus Vice Chairman Pete Aguilar

Distribution channels: U.S. Politics


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.