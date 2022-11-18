House Democrats Put People Over Politics; Hoyer Announces Decision on Leadership Role in the 118th Congress

A MESSAGE FROM THE MAJORITY LEADER

As Majority Leader, I was proud to help lead House Democrats in their commitment to putting People Over Politics in the 117th Congress. Democrats spent the past two years addressing the very real challenges facing our people and our country. We delivered the American Rescue Plan, historic legislation that reopened and strengthened our economy and created millions of good jobs. In August, we took steps to address inflation, which we know continues to pose a serious challenge to working families, with the Inflation Reduction Act. We also cultivated bipartisan support for historic pieces of legislation to rebuild our nation’s infrastructure, revitalize American manufacturing, expand health care for our veterans, and promote safer communities.



House Democrats defied every expectation in the 2022 midterms. We do not yet know the final margins for the House, but it is evident that voters continued to put their trust in Democrats to represent them in districts across America because of our commitment to put People Over Politics. The challenge we now face is to make sure that our gains on behalf of working Americans are not squandered by the Republicans, whose belief that “you’re on your own” seems to be the hallmark of any Republican House Majority.



I believe that it now is the time for a new generation of leaders to help lead House Democrats’ pursuit of policies that will build a stronger, fairer, and more just America. I announced yesterday that I have decided not to seek elected leadership in the 118th Congress. I do intend to continue my service in Congress on behalf of Maryland’s Fifth District and return to the Appropriations Committee to continue my work on education, health care, and domestic manufacturing. I also look forward to continuing my focus on voting rights, civil rights, and human rights which I have made priorities throughout my public life.

Serving as House Majority Leader has been the honor of a lifetime and I want to express my deep gratitude to my colleagues and my constituents who have made my service in the Congress and in leadership so rewarding. I look forward to what we will surely accomplish together in the years ahead.

Steny H. Hoyer

On Leadership in the 118th Congress