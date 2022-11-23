'Cinema Rebel' Introducing Stunning New Talent Tessa Farrell Wins Best Actress and Best Comedy
Cinema Rebel, the record breaking low-budget iPhone movie, is a wake up call for all filmmakers.
I’m so happy for Cinema Rebel's first award win. It's a movie drastically different from the standard quo made to inspire its audience and set a new bar for this generation of filmmakers.”LOS ANGELES, CA, USA, November 23, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The feature film Cinema Rebel wins Best Comedy and Best Actress at the prestigious Las Vegas-based Film Festival Vegas Movie Awards™, a member of the Film Festival Alliance and the 5th best reviewed film festival on FilmFreeway out of 12,000+ festivals.
— Tessa Farrell
Cinema Rebel tells the story of when a Hollywood actress, fed up with auditioning for unoriginal movies, sets out to do the impossible... make a hit movie without a budget or crew.
Cinema Rebel is the directorial debut of Tessa Farrell, an award-winning actress deemed a "rare gem" with the "it" factor" and ability to do it all... acting, producing, screenwriting, editing … and now directing. Often mistaken as Margot Robbie’s sister, Tessa Farrell is in fact a fresh face leading lady in talks to star in many upcoming movies.
Cinema Rebel managed to win awards in a highly sought after high-class film competition, the Vegas Movie Awards™, and has accomplished something unprecedented in film history. To find out exactly what that is… NO SPOILERS HERE... you must watch the film.
Made for the silver screen, Cinema Rebel unites classic cinema with modern day smartphone entertainment and proves to be a wild ride for all family members (over the age of 13) to enjoy.
This major achievement now joins Tessa Farrell with the VMA Alumni elite composed of visionary talent from more than 80 countries and Academy Awards®, Emmys®, Golden Globes®, and BAFTA®-winning filmmakers such as Guy Nattiv, Olivia Colman, Marisa Tomei, William Baldwin, Tom Hanks, Will Ferrell, Ron Perlman, Vinnie Jones, Malcolm McDowell, Gary Dourdan, Danny Trejo, Franco Nero, Tom Sizemore, Eric Roberts, Helena Bonham-Carter, and Gerard Depardieu, to name a few.
VMA’s mission is to shine a spotlight on the world’s finest filmmakers and is very proud to find cinema’s newest hero Tessa Farrell.
