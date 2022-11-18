Submit Release
Kula Highway speed limit permanently reduced to 35 mph between Lower Kula Road and Copp Road

KULA – The Hawaiʻi Department of Transportation (HDOT) notifies Maui motorists that the posted speed limit on Kula Highway (Route 37) between Lower Kula Road in the vicinity of the United States Post Office and Copp Road will be reduced from 45 mph to 35 mph in both directions.

The purpose of the speed reduction is to improve safety for all roadway users and to provide a smoother transition, allowing motorists to reduce their speeds incrementally from 45 mph to 35 mph before they enter the 20 mph school zone established for Kula Elementary School.

The speed limit signs will be changed by Wednesday, Nov. 23, 2022, and the new speed limit will be effective as soon as the signage is installed. Motorists are reminded to follow all traffic control signs when traveling to their destination.

