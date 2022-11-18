Learn about Republican Convention business opportunities at MARKETPLACE Wisconsin

Presentation will highlight opportunities for diverse businesses as Milwaukee prepares to host the 2024

MADISON, WI. NOV. 17, 2022 – Diverse businesses will have the chance to learn about opportunities related to the selection of the City of Milwaukee as the host of the 2024 Republican National Convention in an exclusive presentation at this year’s MARKETPLACE Wisconsin, the Governor’s Conference on Diverse Business Development, on Dec. 6.

The site agreement, which was signed by the City of Milwaukee, the MKE 2024 Host Committee and the Republican National Committee, provides bid preferences for minority- and women-owned businesses. The agreement defines diverse businesses as those owned by women, minorities, veterans, disabled and LGBTQ people.

“The MKE 2024 Host Committee’s role is to showcase Milwaukee and the State of Wisconsin including its vibrant and diverse business community,” said Alison Prange of the MKE 2024 Host Committee. “The Republican National Convention will employ as many local contractors as possible, and offer a number of opportunities for diverse businesses and highly skilled union labor.”

At MARKETPLACE, Prange will highlight these opportunities and offer insight on how diverse businesses can gain business with the Republican National Convention events. She will be joined by Peggy Williams-Smith, CEO of Visit Milwaukee, the city’s convention and visitors bureau. Williams-Smith will share additional opportunities for diverse businesses to tap into Milwaukee’s robust events market.

MARKETPLACE will take place in-person Dec. 6 at the Wisconsin Center in Milwaukee and virtually on Dec. 7 for The Contracting Academy (TCA) sessions. Businesses can register at marketplacewisconsin.com for $60. The single registration fee includes two meals and a networking reception.

Entering its 41st year, MARKETPLACE helps Wisconsin businesses learn about contracting with state, federal and local agencies as well as corporations, which represent billions of dollars of annual purchasing power. During this two-day event, participants connect with government and corporate buyers as well as other small businesses and service providers through networking sessions, virtual workshops, panel discussions, buyer meetings and more.

While MARKETPLACE is open to all Wisconsin business owners and aspiring entrepreneurs, conference content is specifically crafted for small, minority-owned, woman-owned, veteran-owned and LGBTQ-owned business enterprises and businesses located in a HUBZone, or Historically Underutilized Business Zone. These companies can connect with resources and potentially make a deal or lay the framework for a future contract.

MARKETPLACE Wisconsin is presented by Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation, and is supported by US Bank, keystone sponsor, Milwaukee Business Journal, luncheon awards program sponsor, and more than a dozen additional supporters. To register and learn more about the conference and register online, visit marketplacewisconsin.com.