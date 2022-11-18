Dr. Ehsan Ali Recognized as a 2022 Top Patient Rated Beverly Hills Internal Medicine and Primary Care Physician by Find Local Doctors

Find Local Doctors has selected Dr. Ali for this award due to his large volume of five-star ratings and reviews from patients across multiple online sources.

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif., Nov. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Dr. Ehsan Ali is the founder of Beverly Hills Concierge Doctor. His unique practice is widely-known as one of the top concierge doctor offices in the greater Los Angeles area. Dr. Ali's exceptional five-star ratings and reviews through reputable online sources have earned this distinguished recognition from Find Local Doctors. Find Local Doctors is a user-friendly online directory, that helps consumers connect with skilled physicians in their area who are known for their expertise. At Beverly Hills Concierge Doctor, Dr. Ehsan Ali and his staff understand the busy lifestyles of Los Angeles area residents. He provides his patients with same-day office visits, after-hours treatment, and emergency services and is available 24/7, including direct phone access and e-mail. The practice's goal is to provide highly personalized, VIP medical care, and urgent care, to individuals and families in Beverly Hills and surrounding Los Angeles neighborhoods.

Beverly Hills Concierge Doctor's distinctive model makes sure that each patient's time and quality of care are the highest priority. Dr. Ali and his medical team can help revitalize and provide the body with whatever it needs, whether it is urgent care attention, general medicine, IV nutrient/vitamin and hydration drips, hormones, medical weight loss plans or med spa services. The office is open to all, and patients are not required to pay a membership fee or be an existing member to be seen by their doctors. Most PPO and Medicare insurances are accepted for office visits, and pricing varies based on location and time of day for house calls as insurance is not accepted.

"It is such an honor to be recognized by Find Local Doctors. My goal is to provide my patients with the very best in convenient and personalized medical care," says Dr. Ehsan Ali.

More About Dr. Ehsan Ali:

Dr. Ehsan Ali is board certified in internal medicine and is fellowship-trained in geriatric medicine. Dr. Ali completed his medical education at NYU (New York University) and is on staff at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center. Dr. Ali has made appearances on several television programs, magazines, newspapers and various media outlets, both domestically and internationally. The Beverly Hills Concierge Doctor clinic is located at 9400 Brighton Way Suite 303, Beverly Hills, CA. For more information or to schedule an appointment, please visit http://www.beverlyhillsconciergedoctor.com or call 310-683-0180.

