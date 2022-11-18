Submit Release
InventHelp Inventor Develops New Phone Holder for Vehicle Air Vents (HOF 261)

PITTSBURGH, Nov. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I thought there could be a better way to secure a smartphone to a vehicle's air vent for hands-free use while driving," said an inventor, from Houston, Texas, "so I invented THE GARZA PHONE CLIP. My design would hold the phone steady while preventing damage to the vehicle's air vent."

The invention provides an improved method of attaching a mobile phone to a vehicle's air vent. In doing so, it ensures that the phone is stable and easy to view while driving. It also helps to prevent air vent and dashboard damage. The invention features a user-friendly design that is easy to apply and use so it is ideal for vehicle owners and professional drivers. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the Houston sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 21-HOF-261, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

