Submit Release
News Search

There were 234 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 302,312 in the last 365 days.

The Prime Minister announces a change in the senior ranks of the Public Service

OTTAWA, ON, Nov. 18, 2022 /CNW/ - The Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau, today announced the following change in the senior ranks of the Public Service:

Kathleen Thompson, currently Executive Vice-President, Public Health Agency of Canada, becomes Chief Administrative Officer of the Royal Canadian Mounted Police, effective November 28, 2022.

Biographical Notes

This document is also available at https://pm.gc.ca

SOURCE Prime Minister's Office

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/November2022/18/c2956.html

You just read:

The Prime Minister announces a change in the senior ranks of the Public Service

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.