The Prime Minister announces a change in the senior ranks of the Public Service

OTTAWA, ON, Nov. 18, 2022 /CNW/ - The Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau, today announced the following change in the senior ranks of the Public Service:

Kathleen Thompson, currently Executive Vice-President, Public Health Agency of Canada, becomes Chief Administrative Officer of the Royal Canadian Mounted Police, effective November 28, 2022.

