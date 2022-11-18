Aerospace Insulation Global Market to Reach $9.11 Billion by 2026 at a CAGR of 7.34%

DUBLIN, Nov. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Aerospace Insulation Global Market Report 2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global aerospace insulation market is expected to grow from $6.49 billion in 2021 to $6.86 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.69%. The aerospace insulation market is expected to grow to $9.11 billion in 2026 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.34%.

The main product types of aerospace insulation are thermal, acoustic, vibration and electric insulation. Thermal insulation refers to lightweight fiberglass, insulation, and thin-film bagging material used to layer the aircraft's entire fuselage. Foamed plastics, ceramics, fiberglass and mineral wood are the materials used in insulation. These insulation materials are placed near the engine and within the airframe. Commercial aircraft, military aircraft and helicopters are uses aerospace insulation materials.

North America was the largest region in the aerospace insulation market in 2021. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in the aerospace insulation market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.

The increasing aircraft manufacturing is expected to propel the growth of the aerospace insulation market. Aviation provides a rapid global transportation network, fostering economic growth, job creation, and promoting international trade and tourism. The increased passenger and freight air transport demand, followed by strong demand for new aircraft, have intensified competition among aircraft manufacturers. Due to this expansion, the companies have penetrated the aerospace business. For instance, according to a report published by an aerospace corporation, Airbus in January 2022, it had achieved 611 deliveries in 2021, which is 8% higher than 566 deliveries in 2020, showcasing the company's whole product line's strength and signaling increased market confidence. Therefore, the increase in aircraft manufacturing and deliveries will drive the aerospace insulation market.

Technological advancement is a key trend gaining popularity in the aerospace insulation market. Major companies operating in the aerospace insulation market are focused on providing technologically-advanced solutions to strengthen their market position. These companies are implementing next-generation aerospace insulation solutions into their products, such as antimicrobial plastics solution, thermoplastic, ultra-lightweight thermal, acoustic insulation, molded microporous insulation, and others to prevent heat loss from the engine.

For instance, in August 2020, Dunmore, a US-based engineered films company, launched Aluminized 3MT NextelT Fabric used for various spacecraft applications. The material has a high strength-to-weight ratio and is used in applications that require heat resistance.

Scope

Markets Covered:

1) By Product: Thermal Insulation; Acoustic Insulation; Vibration Insulation; Electric Insulation

2) By Material: Foamed Plastics; Ceramic Material; Fiber Glass; Mineral Wool

3) By Application: Engine; Airframe

4) By Aircraft: Commercial Aircraft; Military Aircraft; Helicopters

Companies Mentioned: BASF SE; AVS Industries; 3M; Duracote Corporation; Boyd Corporation

Countries: Australia; Brazil; China; France; Germany; India; Indonesia; Japan; Russia; South Korea; UK; USA

Regions: Asia-Pacific; Western Europe; Eastern Europe; North America; South America; Middle East; Africa

Time series: Five years historic and ten years forecast.

Data: Ratios of market size and growth to related markets, GDP proportions, expenditure per capita,

Data segmentations: country and regional historic and forecast data, market share of competitors, market segments.

Sourcing and Referencing: Data and analysis throughout the report is sourced using end notes.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

2. Aerospace Insulation Market Characteristics

3. Aerospace Insulation Market Trends And Strategies

4. Impact Of COVID-19 On Aerospace Insulation

5. Aerospace Insulation Market Size And Growth

6. Aerospace Insulation Market Segmentation

7. Aerospace Insulation Market Regional And Country Analysis

8. Asia-Pacific Aerospace Insulation Market

9. China Aerospace Insulation Market

10. India Aerospace Insulation Market

11. Japan Aerospace Insulation Market

12. Australia Aerospace Insulation Market

13. Indonesia Aerospace Insulation Market

14. South Korea Aerospace Insulation Market

15. Western Europe Aerospace Insulation Market

16. UK Aerospace Insulation Market

17. Germany Aerospace Insulation Market

18. France Aerospace Insulation Market

19. Eastern Europe Aerospace Insulation Market

20. Russia Aerospace Insulation Market

21. North America Aerospace Insulation Market

22. USA Aerospace Insulation Market

23. South America Aerospace Insulation Market

24. Brazil Aerospace Insulation Market

25. Middle East Aerospace Insulation Market

26. Africa Aerospace Insulation Market

27. Aerospace Insulation Market Competitive Landscape And Company Profiles

28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Aerospace Insulation Market

29. Aerospace Insulation Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis

30. Appendix

Companies Mentioned

BASF SE

AVS Industries

3M

Duracote Corporation

Boyd Corporation

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/afwihl

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets