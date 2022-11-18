Submit Release
11/18/22 – SOUTH KAWAIHAE SMALL BOAT HARBOR IMPROVEMENT PROJECT

For Immediate Release:  November 18, 2022

To view video please click on photo or view at this link: https://vimeo.com/772568250

(HONOLULU) The South Kawaihae Small Boat Harbor (SBH) on Hawaiʻi Island will be undergoing renovations beginning November 21. Site Engineering, Inc. has been contracted by the DLNR Division of Boating and Ocean (DOBOR) for the project.

The scope of work will include new asphalt pavement and striping at existing gravel parking areas, drainage improvements, new solar powered streetlights, demolition work, and new bull rails.

The boat launch ramp will remain open during construction. The existing gravel parking areas will be blocked, but parking for vehicles and trailers is available on the north side of the comfort station.

The $792,590 project is estimated to be completed by April 30, 2023.

###

 

