Famous Lego® Artists are Returning to Jacksonville, Fl for 2 Days December 10-11
Come see some amazing LEGO® creations and meet the talent behind those creationsJACKSONVILLE, FL, UNITED STATES, November 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- FOR 2 DAYS in December 10-11 some of the most well known LEGO® Artists from around the country and Canada will be at the Jacksonville Fairgrounds displaying their incredible LEGO® creations and meeting attendees. Each Artists will be show-casing their LEGO® creations in their own gallery. Johnathan Lopes of San Diego, CA, who is well known for his urban landscapes, conceptual art, and life-sized sculptures will be displaying many of his works. Also, Rocco Buttliere of Chicago who is an internationally recognized LEGO® Artist and has created more than 50 works depicting a multitude of world landmarks will be among the artist displaying. NASA-themed LEGO® Artist Lia Chan of Dallas, TX love for aviation and space exploration comes to life with her realistic builds which include a scaled LEGO® International Space Station and A LEGO Kennedy Space Center Launch Complex that actually moves to blast off with programmable robotics. Also, visiting Jacksonville for the 2 day weekend will be Canadian Paul Hetherington. Paul is an award-winning Lego® Artists whose creations are known around the world. His creations have been featured in multiple books and magazines.
Though each LEGO® ARTISTS has a distinct style they each share a love of LEGO® and a desire to inspire others. In addition to seeing amazing LEGO® displays, attendees will have the opportunity to put their creativity to work in one of the many LEGO® building zones.
For more information go to www.BrickUniverseJax.com
