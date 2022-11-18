Submit Release
PennDOT Invites Public to Comment East Shore Section 3 Project Environmental Assessment

EA available for review online and in-person

Harrisburg, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) District 8-0 and the Federal Highway Administration (FHWA) announced today the availability of the Environmental Assessment (EA) for public review and comment, and the availability of a public hearing for the SR 0083, Section 079 Reconstruction and Widening Project, also known as East Shore Section 3 of the Harrisburg Capital Beltway Project. 


Concurrent with final design of the I-83 East Shore Section 3 Project, the Greater Harrisburg Area Susquehanna River Bridge Master Plan was completed which evaluated the structural condition of the South Bridge and four other Susquehanna River bridge crossings. It was determined that the South Bridge needed to advance as an independent project and include the portion of I-83 East Shore Section 3 between the River and Cameron Street including the Front Street/2nd Street interchange. View the I-83 South Bridge Project. As a result, the I-83 East Shore Section 3 Project limits were reduced and now only includes the area from Cameron Street to just east of 29th Street.


The approved October 2019 Categorical Exclusion Evaluation (CEE) document for I-83 East Shore Section 3, along with all associated technical documents, were updated to reflect the shortening of the Logical Termini and other design updates which have been publicly shared through the project website. During this process, it was found that the current project would not have substantial new environmental impacts beyond what was previously presented in the CEE. While it was originally anticipated that the environmental clearance would remain a CEE level document, based on new guidance from the U. S. Department of Transportation, FHWA and PennDOT determined that an Environmental Assessment (EA) is now an appropriate class of action to document the project. As a result, the SR 0083, Section 079 EA builds upon the approved 2019 CEE and associated technical documents in accordance with the National Environmental Policy Act and current federal guidance.


The EA 30-day public review and comment period will begin, Monday, November 21, 2022, and will end on Tuesday, December 20, 2022. 


The EA, and supporting technical files are being made available for public review via the project website at (I-83 East Shore Section 3 (i-83beltway.com). Hard copies of the EA are also being made available for review during normal business hours at the following locations:


Federal Highway Administration – PA Division / Harrisburg, PA 17101 / (717) 221-3461 / Attn: Jon Crum / By Appointment Only

PennDOT Central Office - Keystone Office Building, 400 North Street, 5th Floor, PA 17120  

Paxtang Borough Office, 3423 Derry Street, Harrisburg, PA 17111 

Swatara Township Office, 599 Eisenhower Boulevard, Harrisburg, PA 17111-2397 

Kline Library, 530 South 29th Street, Harrisburg, PA 17104

McCormick Riverfront Library, 101 Walnut Street, Harrisburg, PA 17101


Comments concerning the EA Document must be received by 5:00 PM on December 20, 2022, submitted electronically via the website (I-83 East Shore Section 3 (i-83beltway.com) or mailed to:  Amy Altimare, Johnson, Mirmiran & Thompson, Inc., 220 St. Charles Way, Suite 200, York, PA 17402.


All comments received during the designated comment period and at the public hearing will be considered. These comments will become part of the public record associated with this action.  


Interested parties may request a formal public hearing to provide personal testimony concerning the project and the major design features, and the social, economic, and environmental effects of the proposed project. A public hearing would consist of a plan display, project introduction, followed by oral public or private testimony, or written testimony. Requests for a public hearing must be made in writing to: 


John Bachman

PennDOT District 8-0 Project Manager

c/o Amy Altimare

Johnson, Mirmiran & Thompson, Inc.

220 St. Charles Way, Suite 200

York, PA 17402


or via email to the attention of BOTH:


Requests must be received by 5:00 PM EST Monday, December 5, 2022. A Public Hearing will be scheduled only if two or more individuals/groups request a hearing and the concerns on environmental grounds cannot be addressed without a hearing. If the interested party's concerns can be resolved, a hearing will not be necessary. 


For more information regarding the project contact John Bachman, PennDOT Senior Project Manager at (717) 717.783.4519 or visit the project website at www.i-83beltway.com


Subscribe to PennDOT news and traffic alerts in Adams, Cumberland, Dauphin, Franklin, Lancaster, Lebanon and Perry counties at www.penndot.pa.gov/District8


Information about infrastructure in District 8, including completed work and significant projects, is available at www.penndot.pa.gov/D8Results



MEDIA CONTACT: Dave Thompson, District 8 Press Officer, 717-418-5018 or dmthompson@pa.gov.


###


