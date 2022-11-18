I-79 Lane Restrictions Monday, Tuesday in Allegheny County

​

Pittsburgh, PA – PennDOT District 11 is announcing lane restrictions on I-79 in Sewickley Hills and Franklin Park boroughs, Allegheny County, will occur Monday and Tuesday, November 21-22 weather permitting.

Single-lane restrictions will occur on I-79 in both directions between the Red Mud Hollow Road bridge and the Nicholson Road bridge from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day. Crews will conduct crossover paving operations.

All work is located between I-279 and the Neville Island Bridge.

The work is part of the $26.49 million I-79 improvement project. Improvements include four bridge deck replacements, one bridge preservation, milling and resurfacing, preservation work on seven sign structures, installation of five new ITS signs, guide rail improvements, signage updates, and pavement marking installation. Crossovers will occur on I-79 in 2022 and 2023 for bridge deck replacement work.

The prime contractor is the Joseph B. Fay Company. Work on this project will be coordinated with other projects in the area.

To help keep motorists informed as work progresses, PennDOT has created an email distribution list for the I-79 Neville Island Bridge rehabilitation including traffic advisories and construction updates. Enroll by sending email addresses to stcowan@pa.gov. Please write “Subscribe – I-79” in the subject line.

MEDIA CONTACT: Steve Cowan, 412-429-5010

