City of Jenks Achieves Oklahoma Film Friendly Certification

The Oklahoma Film + Music Office (OF+MO), in conjunction with the City of Jenks and the Jenks Chamber of Commerce, is proud to announce the city has achieved ‘film friendly’ certification after completing the requirements for OF+MO’s Oklahoma Film Friendly Community Program.

“Our city leadership communicates consistently that Jenks is open for business. Completing the Oklahoma Film Friendly Community program application is an extension of that ideology; we want to welcome the growing film industry with open arms to our community,” said Jenks Chamber of Commerce Director of Communications and Film Liaison Lane Castleberry. “The community of Jenks takes great pride in its small-town charm and welcoming environment, and we look forward hosting production crews in the future.”

Uniquely nestled along the Arkansas River, the City of Jenks is a charming community conveniently located in Tulsa County known for its small-town charm and big-city atmosphere. Unique attractions including the Oklahoma Aquarium, Riverwalk Crossing and a number of antique stores and other locations throughout the city have proven to be popular among visitors and filmmakers as Jenks has previously hosted portions of filming for the ABC TV series “Great Christmas Light Fight,” TBN’s faith-based series “In the Gap,” and the independent feature film comedy, “Braking for Whales.”

“We’re thrilled to welcome the City of Jenks to our growing roster of film friendly certified communities throughout the state of Oklahoma,” said OF+MO Director Jeanette Stanton. “It’s particularly promising to see increased participation in the film friendly program from communities in Northeast Oklahoma as this region is collaboratively creating a solid foundation of film infrastructure which stands to potentially benefit communities like Jenks as more film and television production impacts this area.”

For more information on filming in the City of Jenks, visit jenkschamber.com.

For more information on OF+MO’s Oklahoma Film Friendly Community Program, including a list of certified film friendly communities, visit okfilmmusic.org/filmfriendly.

Click here for photos of film friendly locations in Jenks.