Yes, there are rare fishes in Yellowstone National Park
Author Frank H. Tainter, Ph.D presents the history of fish culture in the streams of Yellowstone National ParkTORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, November 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- During the early 20th century, there was a conservation movement across the United States which involved artificial stocking with various types of fishes in freshwater streams. Only one area produced large amounts of naturally grown trout spawn and that was the streams in Yellowstone National Park. Author Frank H. Tainter, Ph.D collates his record of the fish culture program in one of the most beautiful natural wonders of the United States, Yellowstone National Park.
Lake Yellowstone was known as a place where “elegant and rare” fish can be found. The family members of author Frank H. Tainter were all involved in fish culture for the former U.S. Bureau of Fisheries. Moreover, the author did not just narrate his own experiences but their collective experiences as a family who have been affiliated with the fish culture.
In the book, author Frank H. Tainter admittedly says he never worked in the park on fish culture. In fact, his father was one of the inspirations to pursue the fish culture program. Author Frank H. Tainter is also a retired scientist. Just like himself, he grew to love the fish culture program and worked to preserve its history.
Learn more about the fish culture program. This book by author Frank H. Tainter is available on Amazon, Barnes and Noble, and other leading digital book platforms, both in paperback and hardcover.
About Bookside Press:
Bringing stories and ideas to life, one tap at a time.
Bookside Press is all about creating buzz in the digital world. Buzz that'll have each vital message be heard loud and clear. Headquartered in Canada, this hybrid publishing and advertising company aims to share the magic of its authors' books with the world. With a dedicated team of creatives and marketing professionals, Bookside Press collaborates with clients in building better brands that stand out and reach greater heights.
EMMANUEL LAGUARDIA
Bookside Press
7148861775 ext.
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
Other