Air Quality Bureau reminds facilities to check for the most up to date information

The Iowa Department of Natural Resources - Air Quality Bureau (DNR) is reminding facilities to check for the most up to date forms, address, and contact information before submitting any reports or documents to the Air Quality Bureau. Facilities should refer to the Air Quality Staff webpage for the most up to date information on who to submit the information to and where the documents should be sent.

In 2017 the Air Quality Bureau moved to the Wallace State Office Building. Please submit air quality related reports and documents to the Wallace State Office Building address at 502 E 9th St., Des Moines, IA 50319.

Now that the Air Quality Bureau is in the Wallace State Office Building it is important to submit information to the correct contact. There have been changes in staffing, so documents should be addressed to the current person listed on the website as the contact, or should be addressed to the position title (e.g. NESHAP Coordinator, Stack Test Unit Leader).

Facilities are also encouraged to look at the Compliance and Air Toxics webpage for the most up to date version of forms used for reporting and documentation. Forms are occasionally updated and it is essential that facilities use the newest version to ensure all required information is submitted to the most up to date contact.