FDOH Encourages Floridians to Be Prepared Ahead of Tropical Storm Nicole Landfall

Tallahassee, Fla. — In response to Tropical Storm Nicole, the Florida Department of Health (DOH) is working to support local and state response efforts to protect public health during severe weather conditions.

DOH has a variety of other resources in English, Spanish, and Creole to help you and your family in storm preparedness activities, such as boil water notices, carbon monoxide / generator safety, electrical safety, flood water safety, and more.

To ensure Floridians are prepared for Tropical Storm Nicole, DOH is reminding communities of the following:

Severe weather can impact your access to local utility services and potable water. Know when water is safe to consumer your water by viewing statewide boil water notices.

Gather any supplies you may need to keep your loved ones safe healthy before and after the storm. Have enough prescriptions on-hand in case pharmacies experience closures.

Listen to local authorities regarding evacuations. Don’t return home until local officials notify you it’s safe to do so.

Never wade or drive through flooded areas and standing water. Turn around, don’t drown.

If you have any open wounds, regardless of exposure to floodwaters, clean all wounds with soap, disinfectant, or bottled water. If you sustain a wound or deep cut, seek medical attention as soon as possible. Ask your doctor if you need a tetanus booster.

Prevent carbon monoxide poisoning. Place your generator and any gasoline-powered engine outside at least 20 feet from any window, door, or vent.

The time may arise when you may need to evacuate your home to go to a safe location. In certain situations, it may be safest for you to evacuate to a shelter. Additionally, if you or a loved one is in need of special care throughout the duration of the storm and its effects, please visit FloridaDisaster.org to find a shelter near you.

If you do evacuate to a shelter, your kit should include:

List of medications and dosage.

A 30-day supply of medications.

Vital medical equipment for those who may be electrically or oxygen dependent.

Backup energy sources for essential medical equipment.

Any special dietary needs or food.

Personal information including a photo ID, insurance card, emergency contacts, and your primary care provider’s contact information.

DOH encourages Floridians to cooperate with local and state officials and to remember that adequate preparedness is the best way to help mitigate negative effects of a storm. Visit your local county emergency management for specific information.

