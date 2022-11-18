Submit Release
News Search

There were 238 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 302,303 in the last 365 days.

Senator-Elect Nick Miller Joins New Colleagues to Support Whole Home Repairs in Lehigh County

Whole Homes Repair

Allentown, PA – November 18, 2022 − Today, Senator-Elect Nick Miller (D-Lehigh/Northampton) joined Senator Nikil Saval (D-Philadelphia) and retiring Senator Pat Browne (R-Lehigh) to share new updates about the development of the Whole Home Repairs program.

“I was honored to join both Sen. Saval and Sen. Browne in my new district to support the Whole Home Repairs program and the financial relief it will provide homeowners across the Commonwealth,” said Miller. “I’m excited to get started in my new role. Being out here with lawmakers who have actively made a difference in the lives of constituents, makes me even more eager to begin fighting for the 14th Senatorial District.”

Senator-elect Miller is the youngest member to be elected to the Pennsylvania Senate and will be sworn in January 3, 2023. He will represent parts of both Lehigh and Northampton counties.

###

You just read:

Senator-Elect Nick Miller Joins New Colleagues to Support Whole Home Repairs in Lehigh County

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.