Senator-Elect Nick Miller Joins New Colleagues to Support Whole Home Repairs in Lehigh County

Allentown, PA – November 18, 2022 − Today, Senator-Elect Nick Miller (D-Lehigh/Northampton) joined Senator Nikil Saval (D-Philadelphia) and retiring Senator Pat Browne (R-Lehigh) to share new updates about the development of the Whole Home Repairs program.

“I was honored to join both Sen. Saval and Sen. Browne in my new district to support the Whole Home Repairs program and the financial relief it will provide homeowners across the Commonwealth,” said Miller. “I’m excited to get started in my new role. Being out here with lawmakers who have actively made a difference in the lives of constituents, makes me even more eager to begin fighting for the 14th Senatorial District.”

Senator-elect Miller is the youngest member to be elected to the Pennsylvania Senate and will be sworn in January 3, 2023. He will represent parts of both Lehigh and Northampton counties.

