Nebraska Department of Economic Development Awards $500,000 for Nebraska International Competition Sponsorship Program

The Nebraska Department of Economic Development (DED) awarded $500,000 from the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) State and Local Fiscal Recovery Funds (SLFRF) to the Omaha Equestrian Foundation. The Nebraska International Competition Sponsorship Program was created under LB 1014 to respond to the negative economic impacts of the Coronavirus public health emergency.

The funds awarded through the Nebraska International Competition Sponsorship Program provide a major sponsorship grant for an international competition that is recognized by an international governing body to be hosted in Nebraska. In total, $500,000 was awarded. The event is estimated to fuel the Nebraska economy with an expected 36,400 people traveling from out of state, staying an average of four nights at local hotels and utilizing local restaurants.

Nebraska International Competition Sponsorship Program Recipient

Omaha Equestrian Foundation – $ 500,000

For more information on the Nebraska International Competition Sponsorship Program visit the webpage at https://opportunity.nebraska.gov/programs/recovery/international-competition-sponsorship/.

For information on other Economic Recovery Act programs, visit https://opportunity.nebraska.gov/programs/recovery/.