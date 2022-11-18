California Makes Largest Investment to Date to Expand Clean Transportation in Underserved Communities

State announces $3.6 billion in funding for zero-emission vehicles and chargers, with CARB’s $2.6 billion for clean vehicles and mobility options and CPUC’s $1 billion transportation electrification program

SACRAMENTO – Governor Gavin Newsom today lifted up two major actions to advance the state’s groundbreaking efforts to get more clean cars, trucks and buses on the road through expanded vehicle purchase incentives and clean transportation infrastructure, especially in underserved areas, to make the transition to electric vehicles more accessible and affordable than ever.

The California Air Resources Board (CARB) yesterday approved a $2.6 billion investment plan to support a wide range of ZEV projects, with 70% of the funds directed to disadvantaged and low-income communities – the state’s largest-ever investment in the equitable expansion of clean transportation. Support for low-income consumers includes up to $19,500 for those who have an older car to scrap.

Also yesterday, the California Public Utilities Commission (CPUC) adopted a $1 billion transportation electrification program to fund ZEV charging infrastructure, with additional incentives for projects in hard-to-reach communities.

“California is leading the world in the zero-emission vehicle revolution while taking action to ensure that those most burdened by air pollution share in the benefits,” said Governor Newsom. “These bold investments to provide cost-saving incentives and expand access to ZEV charging infrastructure in all our communities bring us that much closer to making our clean transportation future a reality in California.”

These investments are funded in part by the historic $10 billion ZEV package advanced by Governor Newsom and the Legislature as a key component of the multi-year $54 billion California Climate Commitment.