dxFeed Launched Honest Gold Index to Value Gold Price in the World’s Most Tradable Currencies

In particular, the dxFeed Honest Gold Index measures the value of a long position in gold (expressed in percent). It calculates gold prices in major world currencies, in proportion to their market turnover (as reported by The Bank of International Settlements) and SWIFT transaction volume. The index value is correlated with the USD-denominated gold price but also significantly deviates from it due to FX rate fluctuations.



“Our professional quant team conducted unique detailed research to create the Honest Gold Index. As a result, we have a distinctive methodology that helps reflect the value of a long position in gold measured in global currencies,” said Oleg Solodukhin, CEO at dxFeed. He added that “dxFeed, as a market data provider, has access to large amounts of historical data. This is crucial to provide accurate estimates of our indices’ parameters.”



The firm started its Index Management business line by creating indices for top exchanges and market makers in the US in 2020.



dxFeed is a leading market data and services provider and calculation agent for the capital markets industry. According to the WatersTechnology 2022 IMD & IRD awards honors, it’s the “Most Innovative Market Data Project”. dxFeed focuses primarily on delivering financial information and services to buy- and sell-side institutions in the global markets, both traditional and crypto. That includes brokerages, prop traders, exchanges, individuals (traders, quants, and portfolio managers), and academia (educational institutions and researchers).



