Mayor Bowser Kicks Off a Holly Jolly DC Holiday Season, Opens the Downtown Holiday Market

(Washington, DC) – Today, Mayor Muriel Bowser kicked off the holiday season at the opening of the 18th Annual Downtown Holiday Market, which is hosting more than 70 vendors, including Black-owned and minority-owned businesses that are part of the DC Department of Small and Local Business Development’s (DSLBD) Made in DC program.



“The Downtown Holiday Market is a winter favorite in DC – a great place to meet up with friends, pick up gifts, support local entrepreneurs, and then spend time enjoying downtown,” said Mayor Bowser. “DC is home to thousands of small businesses and we know that the holiday season is an important time of year for them. This holiday season, remember to shop small and shop local.”

The Downtown Holiday Market, which is operated by the DowntownDC Business Improvement District and Diverse Markets Management, opened today at noon. The market will be open daily at 8th and F Streets NW from noon until 8 pm until December 23 (the market will be closed on Thanksgiving Day and on Monday, December 5).

“During the holiday season, DC is the best destination for residents and visitors. The District has a wide range of attractions, special events, and holiday spirit,” said Deputy Mayor for Planning and Economic Development John Falcicchio. “DC is the nation’s capital, and it’s a city of neighborhoods with thousands of small businesses and restaurants – each one unique, each one worth experiencing. So, visit us this holiday season to discover why we’re the best city in the nation.”

At the event, the Mayor also highlighted two popular holiday events in DC: The Washington Ballet’s Nutcracker at the Warner Theatre and Enchant Christmas at Nationals Park. The Nutcracker is expected to draw in approximately 45,000 people with performances that run from November 25 through December 30. Enchant Christmas also returns to DC this year; tickets are on sale now and the winter wonderland will be open from November 25 through January 1. Enchant Christmas turns Nationals Park into a holiday-themed village with ice-skating, live entertainment, dining and shopping, and the opportunity to meet Santa and Mrs. Claus. The Office of the Deputy Mayor Education partnered with Enchant to give away 1,000 tickets to DC Public Schools students.

Local officials also highlighted seasonal hiring opportunities and encouraged residents to shop small and local this holiday season.

“There are so many talented creatives and artists that participate in the Made in DC program,” says DSLBD Director Kristi Whitfield. “Entrepreneurship is a key factor in community and wealth building, and this Administration is proud to connect Made in DC vendors to holiday market opportunities in partnership with Diverse Markets Management.”

