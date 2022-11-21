Hunter Patterson, The Property Advocates President and CEO, Announces the Launch of His Personal Website

President and CEO of The Property Advocates, Hunter Patterson, comments enthusiastically on his new digital presence.

ORLANDO, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, November 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A personal website is known as the modern-day business card, which Hunter Patterson, The Property Advocates’ Chief Executive Officer and President, is excited to gain. As an executive leader, Patterson always seeks ways to expand his network. However, not every life situation is suited for carrying a business card, and sometimes opportunity calls in the least likely of places.

“Passing along a personal website when not having a business card handy is a strategic and smart move for business professionals, and one I am excited to be able to use now,” said Patterson.

Before fulfilling his leadership position at The Property Advocates, Patterson began his educational career at The University of South Alabama. There, he earned his undergraduate degree in Business Administration. Patterson continued his education at Barry University School of Law, where he received his Juris Doctor and graduated Magna Cum Laude and Valedictorian of his graduating class. The licensed attorney then boosted his insurance industry knowledge by obtaining the Chartered Property and Casualty Underwriting (CPCU) designation, considered a prestigious classification within the insurance sector.

Now serving as a President and CEO, Patterson says that working on The Property Advocates team has allowed him to build his leadership and communication skills to the next level. At The Property Advocates, Patterson focuses on delivering excellent results to clients and stakeholders. The full-service insurance law firm located in Florida helps clients get the most out of simple or complex insurance claims.

Patterson’s personal website will consist of a deeper look into his professional background, education, admissions, and memberships, as well as a glimpse of his leadership in action. Something he exercises regularly as an individual passionate about educating and leading others to success. On his home page, Patterson also features one of his favorite quotes: “Take the time to educate and help people, even if it is not your job.”

In the near future, Patterson’s website will also feature a blog, which he plans to use as a platform to share insight into life as a President, CEO, and business leader. He looks forward to providing educational points from his personal experience to help others succeed in leadership positions in any industry.

For more information about Hunter Patterson’s freshly published personal website or his organization, The Property Advocates, explore https://www.hunterdpatterson.com/.



About Hunter Patterson

As President and Chief Executive Officer of The Property Advocates, Hunter Patterson offers distinctive leadership and top results to clients and stakeholders. Hunter aims to level the playing field between insurance companies and policyholders through consistent education, empowerment, and professional excellence. Hunter has earned the prestigious CPCU insurance designation and graduated Magna Cum Laude as well as Valedictorian of his class at the Barry University School of Law.