FDLE arrests Miami woman in FRS fraud case

November 18, 2022
 
MIAMI – Agents with the Florida Department of Law Enforcement (FDLE) and the U.S. Postal Inspection Service (USPIS) arrested Shonnekia Scott, 48, of Miami, on three counts of wire fraud and two counts of aggravated identity theft in a Florida Retirement System (FRS) fraud case.
 
FDLE and USPIS conducted a three-year investigation of Scott, who redirected FRS retirement payments of $185,558.27 over a 12-year period.  The investigation began at the request of FRS and included their collaboration throughout case.
 
Scott was initially asked to assist a friend set up FRS retirement fund payments after the death of Florence Kimbell Edwards, the spouse of a former state employee. 
 
Scott agreed to help Edwards’ stepson arrange the payments but instead rerouted the pension payments to her personal account. The fraud scheme included posing as the deceased, creating two fraudulent power of attorney documents, opening different bank accounts, and setting up a post office box to conceal the fraud.
 
FDLE opened its investigation in June of 2019. The case was sent to a federal grand jury. The grand jury indicted Scott on Nov. 8, 2022.
 
Scott will be prosecuted by the U.S. Attorney’s Office, Southern District of Florida.
 
