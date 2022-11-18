Judge James R. Dunn doesn’t see attorneys in person anymore, though some would like to be back in his courtroom. One of four mandatory settlement judges at the downtown Spring Street Courthouse, Dunn started remote conferences because of the COVID-19 court closures in Los Angeles County. When the court went into the new program, two years later, Dunn’s department was one of the first to experiment with it.
You just read:
Judicial Profile: Los Angeles County Judge James R. Dunn
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.