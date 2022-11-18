California Supreme Court nixes insurer's win in Yahoo robo-text case

he California Supreme Court backed Yahoo’s bid to revive a lawsuit against its former insurer for refusing to defend the web services provider against several class actions that accused it of sending out spam “robo-text” messages. The justices said Thursday a federal magistrate in San Jose misapplied California law in 2017, when he found that National Union Fire Insurance Co had no duty to defend Yahoo because its policy clearly excluded coverage for the alleged violations of the Telephone Consumer Protection Act (TCPA).