Submit Release
News Search

There were 249 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 302,364 in the last 365 days.

Tom Girardi Scandal Prompts State Bar to Reconsider Misconduct 'Snitch Rule' for Lawyers

Ruben Duran, chair of the state bar's board of trustees, said that in light of the prosecution and disbarment of Tom Girardi, it's time for the agency to revisit a rule that would require lawyers to report colleagues and judges who have committed misconduct.

You just read:

Tom Girardi Scandal Prompts State Bar to Reconsider Misconduct 'Snitch Rule' for Lawyers

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.