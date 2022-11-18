Ruben Duran, chair of the state bar's board of trustees, said that in light of the prosecution and disbarment of Tom Girardi, it's time for the agency to revisit a rule that would require lawyers to report colleagues and judges who have committed misconduct.
Tom Girardi Scandal Prompts State Bar to Reconsider Misconduct 'Snitch Rule' for Lawyers
