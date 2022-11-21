Submit Release
HIP Video Promo presents: Shane Palko and Mannie T'Chawi premiere the "Fathers" music video on VENTS Magazine

Pennsylvania guitarist/folk-rock singer Shane Palko and Tanzania native spoken-word poet/pianist Mannie T'Chawi have joined forces for the "Fathers" video.

DELMARPA, USA, November 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- VENTS Magazine | NEW MUSIC FRIDAY | Shane Palko and Mannie T’Chawi “Fathers” music video premiere

To confront the legacy of racism in America, we need more than pretty words. We need voices in dialogue — truth-telling voices from brave people willing to ask and answer hard questions. Shane Palko and Mannie T’Chawi are artists like that: they’ve never been afraid to call out injustice or grapple with the demons that haunt our common history. But more importantly, they never hesitate to speak to each other. The dexterous guitarist and folk-rock singer and the fearless spoken-word poet and pianist have joined forces for “Blood” and “Fathers,” two strange, stinging, mesmerizing, thoroughly gorgeous recordings that are terrific on their own but which achieve powerful resonances when heard back-to-back.

Never has there been a musical dynamic duo with the chops to combine an empathy for their fellow humans with a nuanced musicianship that digs deep into the darkest and most difficult chasms of the soul. Shane and Mannie give voice to the voiceless. T’Chawi’s poised, incisive performance on “Fathers” feels like a rejoinder. It’s a message from a common man — an ordinary African-American caught up in a brutal fight he never asked for. Without a trace of acrimony or resentment, he lays the problem bare for the listener and summarizes generational trauma in muscular, economic verse. The track distills many of the themes of his two excellent, acclaimed Ruminations of a Ruined Mind poetry collections. T’Chawi first found fame in Tanzania as a kid through music, and later as an adult, through his fintech entrepreneurship – both of which have shaped his poetic voice and journey. Palko and T’Chawi are Delmarpa dwellers at the moment, but have been and will continue to be global citizens and artists.

T’Chawi is the focus of the unsparing “Fathers” video, and he’s a commanding screen presence: passionate, plainspoken, exhausted by struggle, animated by the righteousness characteristic of truth-tellers. He delivers his verses from a highway overpass and finds accompanying musical phrases on a burning piano in the middle of a field.

