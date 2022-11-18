Biden-Harris Administration Announces Nearly 40% Increase in New Sign-Ups on HealthCare.Gov

Today, during his remarks on lowering costs for American families, President Biden announced that the number of new enrollees who have signed up for high-quality, affordable health insurance on HealthCare.Gov is up almost 40% compared to the same time last year. U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) Secretary Xavier Becerra released the following statement on today’s Open Enrollment announcement:

“We are off to a strong start - and we will not rest until we can connect everyone possible to health care coverage this enrollment season. The Biden-Harris Administration has taken historic action to expand access to health care, and ensure everyone can have the peace of mind that comes with being insured. With four out of five people eligible for coverage at $10 or less, do not miss your opportunity to sign up for high-quality, affordable health care. We urge everyone to visit HealthCare.gov and find the coverage that meets your needs.”

The Biden-Harris Administration has made expanding access to health insurance and lowering health care costs for America’s families a top priority, and under their leadership, the national uninsured rate reached an all-time low earlier this year. The Administration urges everyone to check out the high-quality, affordable health care options and savings available to them at HealthCare.Gov. Marketplace Open Enrollment runs from November 1, 2022, to January 15, 2023. Anyone who enrolls by midnight December 15, 2022 can get full-year coverage that starts January 1, 2023.

HHS will release the first formal report on Open Enrollment data next Tuesday, November 22.