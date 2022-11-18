Submit Release
News Search

There were 250 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 302,300 in the last 365 days.

MEDIA ADVISORY: District 4 Engineer Mike Daley to discuss snow removal, I-79 widening project and Holbert Road rockfall project on WVDOT podcast

“WV on the DOT,” with your hosts Randy and Jennifer, brings in guests from all corners of WVDOT, from other agencies and voices from the public as well to demystify state government by simply having a conversation. Get to know your Department of Transportation by sitting down and talking with us each week --- on your computer, or in your car on the SoundCloud app.
 
Once live, podcasts are up for a week. Listeners can also listen to past shows on the podcast archive.
 
For further information about the podcast, contact Jennifer Dooley or Randy Damron at 304-414-8979, or email Jennifer.J.Dooley@wv.gov or Randy.W.Damron@wv.gov.​

You just read:

MEDIA ADVISORY: District 4 Engineer Mike Daley to discuss snow removal, I-79 widening project and Holbert Road rockfall project on WVDOT podcast

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.