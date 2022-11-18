MEDIA ADVISORY: District 4 Engineer Mike Daley to discuss snow removal, I-79 widening project and Holbert Road rockfall project on WVDOT podcast

“WV on the DOT,” with your hosts Randy and Jennifer, brings in guests from all corners of WVDOT, from other agencies and voices from the public as well to demystify state government by simply having a conversation. Get to know your Department of Transportation by sitting down and talking with us each week --- on your computer, or in your car on the SoundCloud app.



Once live, podcasts are up for a week. Listeners can also listen to past shows on the podcast archive.



For further information about the podcast, contact Jennifer Dooley or Randy Damron at 304-414-8979, or email Jennifer.J.Dooley@wv.gov or Randy.W.Damron@wv.gov.​

